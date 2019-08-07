Competition body to hear Aton’s bid for deal with M&R in December
In July, the M&R share price fell to a 16-month low after the Competition Commission said it wanted the proposed takeover by Aton to be prohibited by the tribunal
07 August 2019 - 15:44
Uncertainty about Aton’s four-year bid for control of engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) looks set to continue until at least early 2020, when the Competition Tribunal will hear arguments against the Competition Commission’s recommended prohibition.
In July, the M&R share price dropped by almost 20% to its lowest level in 16 months after the commission announced that it wanted the proposed takeover by Germany-owned Aton to be prohibited by the tribunal.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.