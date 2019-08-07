Companies / Industrials Competition body to hear Aton’s bid for deal with M&R in December In July, the M&R share price fell to a 16-month low after the Competition Commission said it wanted the proposed takeover by Aton to be prohibited by the tribunal BL PREMIUM

Uncertainty about Aton’s four-year bid for control of engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) looks set to continue until at least early 2020, when the Competition Tribunal will hear arguments against the Competition Commission’s recommended prohibition.

In July, the M&R share price dropped by almost 20% to its lowest level in 16 months after the commission announced that it wanted the proposed takeover by Germany-owned Aton to be prohibited by the tribunal.