Invicta to have a secondary listing on A2X
The Christo Wiese-chaired manufacturer of consumables, equipment and spare parts' planned listing will bring to 28 the number of securities on SA’s second bourse
06 August 2019 - 17:46
Christo Wiese-chaired Invicta, which operates in the industrial consumables, capital equipment and spare parts industries, is the latest company to join A2X, the local bourse launched in 2017.
The listing increases the number of securities available for trade on A2X to 28, with a combined market capitalisation of more than R2.4-trillion.
