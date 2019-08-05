Fiat Chrysler open to fresh merger talks with Renault

Mounting friction between Renault and alliance partner Nissan also cast a pall over the Fiat negotiations, with Japanese executives furious at having been kept in the dark about the plan.

But Renault and Nissan are now weighing an overhaul of their partnership that would better align their reciprocal stakes in each vehicle maker, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Renault owns 43% of Nissan, which in turn has just a 15% stake in Renault and which carries no voting rights.

The French government, for its part, indicated in June that it would be willing to reduce its holding in Renault if it would smooth relations with Nissan.

“As they work through those things, those circumstances that are necessary to move or change potentially could happen,” Manley told The FT. “If that were the case, we would be interested in hearing from them,” he said.

Renault did not immediately comment on Manley’s statements.

Fiat’s proposal would have created the world’s third-largest vehicle maker, with annual sales of 8.7-million vehicles. Including Nissan and Renault’s other alliance partner, Mitsubishi, the group would have been a globe-spanning heavyweight selling nearly 16-million cars a year — or one out of six delivered worldwide.

Mergers are a tempting route for vehicle makers worldwide as they face massive investments for electrifying their fleets amid growing pressure to cut carbon emissions, even as sales growth in many markets slows.

AFP