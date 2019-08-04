Companies / Industrials South Oceans aims to lift BEE score to win government contracts Improving its rating will enable the manufacturer of electrical cables to do business in the public sector with a specific focus on state-owned entities and municipalities BL PREMIUM

South Ocean Holdings wants to increase its broad-based BEE (BBBEE) score to win public contracts, the listed manufacturer and distributor of low-voltage electrical cables says.

South Ocean manufactures the electrical cables through its subsidiary South Ocean Electric Wire Company. It also owns Anchor Park, a property holding company.