Investments in cleaner vehicles slows profit growth at BMW

German carmaker sticks to its full-year forecasts and avoids the profit warnings that have beset the industry

04 August 2019 - 18:30 Edward Taylor
Frankfurt — BMW’s second-quarter earnings fell by a fifth, hit by exchange rate moves and investments in manufacturing electric and hybrid cars to help meet stricter emissions limits.

However, the German carmaker stuck to its full-year forecasts, avoiding the profit warnings that have beset the industry and helping to push its shares higher on Thursday.

“There are no major hiccups and as the product momentum is improving, so will profitability and cash flow. In an extremely volatile auto world, this is very good news,” analysts at Evercore ISI said in a note to clients.

Carmakers are having to make huge investments into cleaner and self-driving technologies just as demand in China, the world’s biggest car market, is falling and a trade war between Washington and Beijing is curbing global economic growth.

German rival Daimler and industry supplier Continental have both recently issued profit warnings, although Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen stuck to their 2019 forecasts.

BMW said earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) fell to €2.2bn in second quarter, hit by the cost of trying to meet stricter emissions rules due in 2021.

Investments in property, plant and equipment jumped 39% as the company opened a factory in Mexico and retooled its plants to introduce more flexible production lines help it double sales of electric and hybrid cars by 2021.

The Munich-based company said the operating margin at its automotive division fell to 6.5% from 8.6% a year earlier, despite a 1.5% rise in vehicle sales over the same period.

But analysts said the margin compared favourably with Mercedes-Benz’s 3.6% and Audi’s 8% given that BMW sees higher volumes and a better mix of model sales in the second half of the year.

BMW reiterated its forecast for a significant decrease in group profit before tax in 2019 as well as a slight increase in vehicle deliveries, and an ebit margin of 4.5%-6.5% in the automotive division.

BMW’s shares were up 1.2% by midmorning on Friday but retreated later in the day to end 4.21% weaker at €64.65.

