Companies / Industrials

Rare earth magnet exports from China to US fall 3.9%

28 July 2019 - 20:42 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China’s exports of rare earth magnets to the US fell 3.9% in June from the previous month, customs data showed, as concerns persist that Beijing will curb supply of rare earth products as part of its trade war with Washington.

The latest data came after US President Donald Trump told the Pentagon to find better ways to procure samarium-cobalt rare earth permanent magnets, used in specialty motors, warning that the country’s defence would suffer without adequate stockpiles.

China is the world’s dominant producer of rare earth magnets, which are widely used in medical devices and consumer electronics as well as defence, though Trump in August 2018 signed a policy bill banning their purchase from China for military use in the 2019 fiscal year.

China’s exports to the US of permanent rare earth magnets, or rare earth material that will be turned into permanent magnets, came in at about 414 tons in June, , the data from the general administration of customs showed. That was down 3.9% from 431 tons in May, the highest monthly total since at least 2016, and up 1.45% year-on-year.

David Merriman, manager of battery and electric vehicle materials at consultancy Roskill, said before the customs numbers came out the US defence department’s purchases of rare earth permanent magnets are “relatively minor” when compared to imports for electronic, automotive and other applications.

In terms of samarium-cobalt magnets, “the interesting trend has been the spikes in US imports from the Philippines and Malaysia, suggesting a move to greater imports from Japanese-owned manufacturers”, he said, noting that Japan’s Shin-Etsu has samarium-cobalt production facilities in both those Southeast Asian countries.

Reuters

Chinese firms plan rare-earths manufacturing hub

Innovation centre set up as part of a plan to develop a manufacturing base near Beijing
World
1 month ago

China grip on rare earths began 30 years ago

Beijing banned foreigners from mining the strategic materials
World
1 month ago

US eyes rare earth supplies in Africa in push away from China

Pentagon in talks on strategic minerals with miners in Malawi and elsewhere
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

China’s industrial profits fall, add to fears of slowdown

World / Asia

US importers find ways to adapt to or skirt Trump’s tariffs

World / Americas

China’s growth slows to weakest in at least 27 years as trade war takes its toll

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.