WATCH: How AECI’s profits fell, despite higher revenue

AECI CEO Mark Dytor talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

25 July 2019 - 10:03 Business Day TV
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Chemicals and explosives group AECI released its interim results on Wednesday, delivering a 14% rise in revenue, underpinned by contributions from acquisitions finalised in 2018.

But costly restructuring projects in its mining and water divisions have weighed on its earnings, resulting in a 20% fall in headline earnings per share.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Mark Dytor to discuss the company’s interim results.

