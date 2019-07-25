News Leader
WATCH: How AECI’s profits fell, despite higher revenue
AECI CEO Mark Dytor talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
25 July 2019 - 10:03
Chemicals and explosives group AECI released its interim results on Wednesday, delivering a 14% rise in revenue, underpinned by contributions from acquisitions finalised in 2018.
But costly restructuring projects in its mining and water divisions have weighed on its earnings, resulting in a 20% fall in headline earnings per share.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Mark Dytor to discuss the company’s interim results.
