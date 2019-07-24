AECI reports lower profits despite higher revenue

Chemicals and explosives group AECI says profit after tax fell by about a fifth in the six months to end-June partly because of costly restructuring projects in its mining and water divisions.

“AECI delivered a creditable performance,” the company said on Wednesday.

Net profit in the first half declined 19% to R407m despite a 14% increase in revenue to R12bn, the company said. Sales were boosted by the recent acquisitions of Schirm and Much Asphalt.

AECI said it would pay an interim cash dividend of 156c a share, an increase of 5% from a year before.

The group said its mining solutions segment benefited from higher sales volumes in the rest of Africa and the weaker rand. Foreign and export turnover accounted for 42% of total revenue, from 40% a year before.

But profits were dented by “strategic realignment projects” by the company’s AEL Intelligent Blasting unit within the mining division, and by water business ImproChem.

The projects cost R156m in the period, with the total cost being R204m.

AECI also blamed power supply constraints in SA in the first quarter for its lower profits.

“These curtailed some of AECI’s own operations and had more adverse consequences for customers in some sectors serviced by the group.”

The company said it expected the global mining industry to “remain robust”, and this “should sustain the good momentum achieved in the group’s mining solutions segment”.