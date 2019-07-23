Evowood liquidation raises fears over Estcourt economy
The mill ceased operation earlier in July and the company has been placed in voluntary liquidation
23 July 2019 - 18:45
The voluntary liquidation of Estcourt-based hardboard manufacturer Evowood (formerly Masonite SA) is threatening the economy of the once-bustling industrial hub in KwaZulu-Natal.
The company is the biggest employer in the Midlands town and was one of Southern Africa’s largest hardboard-mill operators.
