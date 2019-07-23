Companies / Industrials Evowood liquidation raises fears over Estcourt economy The mill ceased operation earlier in July and the company has been placed in voluntary liquidation BL PREMIUM

The voluntary liquidation of Estcourt-based hardboard manufacturer Evowood (formerly Masonite SA) is threatening the economy of the once-bustling industrial hub in KwaZulu-Natal.

The company is the biggest employer in the Midlands town and was one of Southern Africa’s largest hardboard-mill operators.