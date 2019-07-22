Companies / Industrials

Aton deal blocked due to underground mining concerns, says Murray & Roberts

The Competition Commission recommended against Aton’s takeover of M&R on Friday, prompting a 14% share price fall

22 July 2019 - 12:53 karl gernetzky
Load-haul dump machine at Billiton’s Wessels mine. Picture: MURRAY & ROBERTS
Embattled construction group Murray & Roberts (M&R) said on Monday its proposed takeover by German company Aton had been blocked by competition authorities as the parties were close competitors in the underground mining market in SA.

The Competition Commission found ongoing and competitive interactions between the merging parties in shaft-sinking, contract mining, mine development and underground construction, M&R said on Monday.

M&R’s share price was down a further 4.75% to R11.24 on Monday afternoon, having slumped 14.55% to R11.80 on Friday, a five-month low, following the news that the proposed takeover had been blocked.

The commission said that the proposed transaction would result in “a substantial lessening of competition,” but further details were not provided.

M&R said on Monday the commission had found that efficiencies as a result of the merger were not able to offset competition concerns.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

