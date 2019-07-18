Companies / Industrials

Honeywell posts better-than-expected quarterly earnings

18 July 2019 - 19:41 Divya R and Ankit Ajmera
Bengaluru — Honeywell International  on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, riding on higher demand for aircraft parts and spares, sending its shares up 1%.

In the second quarter, sales in its aerospace unit, the company’s biggest business, rose 11%, excluding the impact of foreign exchange and other items.

The unit provides repair and overhaul services to airlines and makes auxiliary power units, aircraft navigation equipment, wheels and brakes for Boeing   and Airbus  aircraft.

Honeywell raised the low end of its full-year earnings per share forecast range by 5c  to $7.95, while keeping the top end unchanged at $8.15.

The company also raised the bottom end of its 2019 sales outlook by $200m  to $36.7bn, while reaffirming the higher end at $37.2bn.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose 21.6% to $1.54bn, or $2.10 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

Revenue fell about 15% to $9.24bn due to certain divestitures, and was below analysts’ expectation of $9.35bn.

Amazon agrees to change marketplace terms in Germany

Federal Cartel Office to drop investigation after US company agrees to change rights of global third-party retailers
Companies
1 day ago

The bane of Wall Street guns for private equity

US presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren wants to rein in financial industry ‘so it stops sucking money out of the rest of the economy’
World
5 hours ago

Morgan Stanley reports lower profit, but wealth management gains

Morgan Stanley's wealth business, which contributes 44% of its revenue, benefits from higher stock prices and more lending to customers
Companies
2 hours ago

Cancer drugs help Johnson & Johnson raise sales outlook

Pharmaceuticals unit has cushioned the impact of slow growth in its medical device and consumer health units
Companies
2 days ago

US Congress bypasses Trump with bills that restrict Huawei

The legislation would bar the removal of the  telecoms equipment firm from a US commerce department trade blacklist
World
2 days ago

