ArcelorMittal SA’s shares plummet over expected job losses
Country’s largest steel maker says more than 2,000 workers could lose jobs as it battles to contain power, rail and port costs
10 July 2019 - 19:58
SA’s biggest steel producer and more than 2,000 of its workers could be the latest victims of Eskom’s successive above-inflation electricity hikes.
