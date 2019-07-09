BMW SA drawn into Brexit debate over imports

German-owned carmaker BMW SA was drawn unwittingly into the Brexit political debate on Tuesday when global production head Oliver Zipse said its vehicle assembly plant will no longer source engines from the UK because of uncertainty over Britain’s plans to leave the EU.

However, the SA company said it has never relied on the UK for engines.

Zipse said BMW’s Hams Hall plant near Birmingham, the UK, will no longer provide turbo petrol engines for the X3 sports utility vehicle built at BMW SA’s Rosslyn plant, near Tshwane.

Zipse’s comments on Tuesday are thought to be another attempt to pressure the UK government to seek a harmonious exit or, better still, remain in the EU.

He has previously warned the SA government that BMW could reduce its exposure here if automotive policies are not to its liking.

He said if Britain leaves the EU later in 2019 without a trade deal, Hams Hall engines would lose their EU status and SA-made X3s could no longer be imported duty-free into Europe. Under an SA-EU free-trade agreement, SA vehicles must contain at least 60% SA and EU value content to qualify. Engines are a significant part of that value.

Zipse said the loss of SA orders would be “bad for the UK”. However, it is understood that Hams Hall has supplied BMW SA with almost no engines since the SA company began building the X3 in 2018.