BMW SA drawn into Brexit debate over imports

09 July 2019 - 19:57 David Furlonger
BMW's global production head Oliver Zipse. Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG

German-owned carmaker BMW SA was drawn unwittingly into the Brexit political debate on Tuesday when global production head Oliver Zipse said its vehicle assembly plant will no longer source engines from the UK because of uncertainty over Britain’s plans to leave the EU.

However, the SA company said it has never relied on the UK for engines.

Zipse said BMW’s Hams Hall plant near Birmingham, the UK, will no longer provide turbo petrol engines for the X3 sports utility vehicle built at BMW SA’s Rosslyn plant, near Tshwane.

Zipse’s comments on Tuesday are thought to be another attempt to pressure the UK government to seek a harmonious exit or, better still, remain in the EU.

He has previously warned the SA government that BMW could reduce its exposure here if automotive policies are not to its liking.

He said if Britain leaves the EU later in 2019 without a trade deal, Hams Hall engines would lose their EU status and SA-made X3s could no longer be imported duty-free into Europe. Under an SA-EU free-trade agreement, SA vehicles must contain at least 60% SA and EU value content to qualify. Engines are a significant part of that value.

Zipse said the loss of SA orders would be “bad for the UK”. However, it is understood that Hams Hall has supplied BMW SA with almost no engines since the SA company began building the X3 in 2018.

A BMW SA spokesperson said: “As a result of uncertainty around Brexit, the decision was taken some years ago to source engines for production in SA from other BMW plants in Europe. All BMW X3s produced at Plant Rosslyn have contained engines sourced from [those] plants.”

Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31 and a number of multinational car companies have warned of the danger to their UK operations of a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, who are vying for leadership of the UK’s governing Conservative Party and to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, have both said they are ready to take the country out of the EU without an agreement if necessary.

