Aveng sells valve and pump maker as it cuts debt

Aveng, whose shares were last traded at 2c versus highs of more than R66 in 2008, says it will raise R165m for it and an associate company, by selling a business unit that makes valves and pumps.

The construction company, which said in 2018 it would offload noncore assets, said it would sell its Aveng Dynamic Fluid Control (DFC) unit as a going concern to Copaflo Fluid Control, a black-owned group that owns cable-anchor maker Fabchem Mining.

DFC operates in SA, Australia, Brazil, Finland and the US. It supplies mainly the water, effluent and mineral-processing industries.

Aveng, whose market capitalisation is R388m, said it would be paid R129m for the business, while the sale of property for R36m would be payable to Dimopoint, an associate company in which Aveng holds 30%.

"The proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen the financial position of Aveng and to reduce overall debt," it said.

The net asset value of DFC was R268m at the end of 2018, according to Aveng’s accounts.

DFC reported a profit after tax of R10m for the six months to end-December 2018.

Construction companies have been offloading noncore assets amid a protracted downturn in the local construction industry that has already taken its toll on industry heavyweights.

Group Five and Basil Read are both in business rescue, while others, including Erbacon, have already gone out of business.

