Companies / Industrials

Network Rail makes indicative offer for some British Steel assets

But railway infrastructure operator says it would prefer a buyer for all the steel maker’s operations

30 June 2019 - 17:26 Bhargav Acharya
British Steel's plant in Scunthorpe, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/Scott Heppell
British Steel's plant in Scunthorpe, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Bengaluru — Britain’s Network Rail said on Sunday it has made an indicative offer for some “railway critical” assets of British Steel, the country’s second-largest steel producer which went into liquidation in May.

State-owned Network Rail is a British Steel customer, buying about 100,000 tons of rails a year from the company, which was put into compulsory liquidation on May 22 after Greybull Capital, which bought it from Tata Steel three years ago, failed to secure extra funding.

The company had been open for bids from potential buyers until an extended deadline of June 30, and the office handling British Steel’s liquidation said in May that about 80 companies had been given access to the books.

“We have made an indicative offer for some railway critical assets, although our overwhelming preference is that a purchaser for the entire business is found,” a spokesperson for Network Rail said in an e-mailed statement.

Sale preference

The railway infrastructure operator is working with British Steel’s liquidator, the spokesperson said, adding that it was “very clear” that Network Rail’s offer would not undermine its preference of British Steel being sold in its entirety.

A closure of British Steel, which produces high-cost long steel products used in construction and rail networks, would jeopardise 25,000 jobs, including 5,000 in Scunthorpe, northern England.

Banking and industry sources told Reuters on Friday that the company has attracted interest from up to nine possible buyers, but far fewer firm bids were expected by the June 30 deadline.

Sources previously told Reuters that none of the potential buyers would be willing to take on the whole company, even for a nominal sum, due to the need for capital expenditure to make it profitable after years of underinvestment.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Network Rail submitted a letter of intent on Friday to buy British Steel’s rail service centre business, responsible for the welding, finishing and storing of rails for UK's train network.

British Steel did not respond to a request for comment.
Reuters

Clock ticking on efforts to rescue British Steel

UK’s steelmaker, which went into liquidation, needs to have secured a buyer within two to three months with a working capital injection of up to £500m
World
1 month ago

British Steel in liquidation after failing to secure loan

About 25,000 jobs at risk after Brexit-linked woes hammer its order book
Companies
1 month ago

British Steel on verge of collapse with 25,000 jobs under threat

UK steel producer wants emergency £30m government loan as administrators could be appointed on Wednesday
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

British Steel needs UK state loan of £30m or risks collapse

Companies / Industrials

British Steel could get hit with £100m post-Brexit bill

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.