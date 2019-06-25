News Leader
WATCH: How acquisitions lifted Invicta
Invicta CEO Arnold Goldstone talks to Business Day TV about weathering ‘one of the toughest years on record’
25 June 2019 - 08:35
Industrial equipment distributor Invicta has weathered what it calls “one of the toughest years on record”.
The company reported a 5% increase in revenue, driven by acquisitions, although gross margins came under pressure as overhead costs increased.
Business Day TV sat down with CEO Arnold Goldstone to discuss the details behind the numbers.
Or listen to the full audio: