C&P Invicta shuts dividend taps after huge tax settlement

A R750m tax settlement has prompted Invicta, the industrial holding company chaired by Christo Wiese, to put dividends on hold until cash flows improve.

The suspension is yet another blow for Wiese, who is also a shareholder in Invicta and is seriously out of pocket. His biggest investment was wiped off with the implosion of Steinhoff while his investment house, Brait, is struggling to make money out of its UK clothing business, New Look.

The resolution of the tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has pushed up Invicta’s interest-bearing debt-to-equity ratio to 44%, up from 28%.

Invicta, whose subsidiaries include the distributors of capital equipment, spare parts and engineering consumables in Southern Africa, said R450m of the settlement had already been paid, while the balance was due over the next four years.

In light of the tax settlement and the resultant higher gearing in the group, Invicta said it would not declare a final dividend. “It is anticipated that the normal dividend policy will be resumed once cash flows and gearing permit,” the company said.

Invicta CEO Arnold Goldstone on Monday said the company was targeting a debt-to-equity range of between 15% and 40%. Goldstone, however, said the company’s debt-to-equity ratio could not be compared to similar companies “due to our diversification”.

He said that in addition to putting the dividends on hold, the company’s focus was on increasing profit margin and taking steps to reduce inventory.

Independent analyst Anthony Clark said the R450m the company had already paid to Sars, together with R331m spent on acquisitions, had put a strain on the firm.

The company in 2019 acquired Forge Industrial Group for R175m, Propshaft Rebuilders Group for R146m, and Rustenburg Engineering Group for R10m.

“There are concerns that Invicta is running into a problem as its inventory levels are ballooning out. That puts some strain on working capital as so much cash is tied up in stock, which is only being turned slowly. This needs to be addressed or Invicta will start to encounter significant problems. Gearing is already a bit too high for comfort,” Clark said.

At year-end, Invicta’s total inventory balance was R4.5bn, up from R3.9bn.

In what Goldstone said was one of the toughest years in the company’s history, Invicta increased revenue by 5% to R10.4bn in the year ended March 31. Profit for the year was up 21% to R229m. Invicta’s full-year headline earnings per share increased by 93% to 112c.

“Almost every sector served by the group in SA — which makes up around 76% of revenue — has been under severe economic pressure,” Goldstone said.

He said the generally poor economic conditions in SA and months of uncertainty in the period leading to the general election in May stifled demand for products across the company’s product range.

“In the past 15 years we have not had a new mine opened. The manufacturing sector is also under a lot of strain due to factors such as labour unrest and electricity problems. Agriculture has been rattled by the discussion around expropriation without compensation,” Goldstone said.

He said uncertainty about land reform affected the ability of farmers to raise finance. “It has made it difficult to conduct valuation of land,” Goldstone said.

He said the company was also exposed to the troubled construction sector, which has seen some of the country’s formerly blue-chip companies lose value.

Invicta shares were down 5.48% to R23.30 on Monday.

