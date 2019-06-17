Algerian VW partner held over graft claims

Algiers — An Algerian court has ordered the detention of Mourad Eulmi, head of family-owned firm Sovac that is a partner of Germany’s Volkswagen, on suspicion of corruption, state television reported.

The move came as part of a series of antigraft investigations undertaken since mass protests erupted early in 2019 demanding the removal of the secretive, mostly elderly ruling elite in power since independence from France in 1962.

Eulmi was placed in custody on suspicion of “getting illegal privileges and smuggling capital abroad”, state TV said, pending completion of an investigation that will determine whether he is formally charged and put on trial.

In 2016 Sovac and Volkswagen signed a $170m deal for a joint venture, with Sovac holding a majority stake, to assemble vehicles in the town of Relizane under the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, SEAT and Skoda brands.

VW has not commented on the allegations against its Algerian partner.

Several former senior Algerian officials have been questioned in courts for alleged involvement in corruption since President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down on April 2 under pressure from protesters and the armed forces.

The supreme court last week remanded in custody two former prime ministers, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, and former trade minister Amara Benyounes for “dissipation of public funds and awarding illegal privileges”.