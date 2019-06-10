Companies / Industrials

Renault and Nissan launch innovation lab in Tel Aviv

The new operation focuses on sensors for autonomous driving, cybersecurity and big data

10 June 2019 - 18:39 Tova Cohen
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, alliance executive vice-president of engineering, stands next to Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai and other officials as they cut a ribbon during the inauguration of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi's joint innovation lab in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, alliance executive vice-president of engineering, stands next to Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai and other officials as they cut a ribbon during the inauguration of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi's joint innovation lab in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Tel Aviv — Carmakers Renault and Nissan on Monday inaugurated a joint innovation laboratory in Tel Aviv, enabling their alliance to collaborate with Israeli startups.

The new operation, which has a partnership with the Israeli government’s innovation authority, is focusing on sensors for autonomous driving, cybersecurity and big data.

It is testing and working on more than 10 projects with Israeli startups, including cybersecurity provider Argus, solar energy company Apollo Power and electrical propulsion system maker IRP Systems.

Renault-Nissan alliance officials in Israel downplayed reports of strained relations between the two carmakers since the arrest of former chair Carlos Ghosn in November.

“Today is a very good example of what we are doing together,” Gaspar Gascon Abellan, the alliance’s deputy executive vice-president of engineering, told reporters.

“Speculation will run of course in the future, but at the team levels what we see is that we are collaborating very tightly and closely to develop all the new technologies.”

Startups tests

The lab will enable the startups to test their technologies in vehicles. Financial details were not disclosed.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance has similar labs in Silicon Valley and in Shanghai.

“Through collaborations with promising local startups with cutting-edge technologies, we aim to develop a variety of key technologies that will be essential for the future of mobility,” said Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, alliance executive vice-president of engineering.

The new facility will also co-operate with the alliance’s venture capital fund, which plans global investment up to $1bn over five years. It has invested in the Maniv Mobility fund in Israel, though not in any local companies.

Christian Noske, direct investments director of Alliance Ventures, said the fund typically invests $10m per startup and plans to invest in at least one Israeli business in 2019.

Reuters

France says it’s vital for Renault-Nissan to strengthen alliance

French foreign minister emphasises importance of technological co-operation
Companies
1 day ago

Renault and Nissan said to be feuding over governance reform issue

Sources say Renault has indicated that it will block Nissan from adopting planned governance reform unless it gets a seat on new board committees
Companies
8 hours ago

French government denies role in scuppering merger of carmakers

Fiat Chrysler withdraws from plan to partner with Renault after Paris pushes for guarantees, overplaying its hand
Companies
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Renault-Fiat merger is abandoned, pretty much out of the blue

Opinion

Renault to bring case against Carlos Ghosn over €11m of dubious expenses

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.