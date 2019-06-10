Donald Trump worries Raytheon-United Technologies merger may stifle competition

Washington — US President Donald Trump says he is a “little concerned” about the $121bn merger of defence contractor Raytheon and aerospace firm United Technologies.

Trump said he thought both were great companies but worried the merger may take away competition. “I want to see that we don’t hurt our competition,” he said in an interview with CNBC.

Later, Trump said he hoped the merger could go forward, but reiterated his concern about competition.

“I hope the Raytheon deal, I hope it can happen. But I don’t want to see where we have one less person that can compete for an order. I don’t want to see that. It’s no good,” Trump said.

Shares of both companies were higher on Monday after the surprise weekend announcement.

United Technologies provides aircraft makers with electronics, communications and other equipment, while Raytheon primarily supplies the US government with military aircraft and missile equipment.

The merger, expected to close in the first half of 2020, would potentially upend the aerospace sector, creating a conglomerate spanning commercial aviation and defense procurement.

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said the company’s deal with Raytheon would not lead to less competition, adding that the companies see very few regulatory hurdles for the merger’s clearance.

Trump also weighed in on large US technology firms, which have come under scrutiny from the EU.