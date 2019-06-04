Sugar and chicken imports choke RCL

RCL Foods, the consumer goods and milling company majority owned by investment firm Remgro, on Tuesday said its sugar and chicken businesses were set to drag its earnings lower by at least 20% in the year to end-June.

Difficult conditions in the two businesses were also a major factor in the interim results of the owner of Selati, Number One Mageu and Yum Yum brands.

RCL on Tuesday said full-year headline earnings per share and earnings per share were expected to be down by 19.4c per share and 21.3c per share from their 2018 value.