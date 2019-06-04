Renault-Fiat merger: here’s who would get what
For starters, the combined firm would create the world’s third-largest car maker, with combined revenue of nearly €170bn
Paris — A merger of France’s Renault with the Italian-US group Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) would forge a far-reaching automotive giant, requiring management to bring together a range of disparate brands, factories and supply lines.
Here is a look at what’s at stake if the two rivals decide to join forces, and the potential payoff.
How would the merger work?
FCA has proposed a 50-50 deal under a Dutch holding company most likely based in Amsterdam, where Fiat already has its corporate headquarters. To ensure a merger of equals, Fiat has said it wants to first pay its shareholders a special dividend totaling €2.5bn, to compensate for Renault’s smaller market capitalisation.
An 11-member board would have five directors from each firm, plus one from Renault’s alliance partner Nissan. The combination would dilute the French government’s holding in Renault from 15% currently to 7.5% in the new company.
FCA’s CEO Mike Manley told employees in a letter that, if approved, a merger could take more than a year to finalise.
What’s the payoff?
The combined firm would create the world’s third-largest car maker, with combined revenue of nearly €170bn from 8.7-million vehicles sold each year.
Overall it would have some 382,000 employees, and FCA has pledged that no factories would be shuttered.
“The benefits ... are not predicated on plant closures, but would be achieved through more capital-efficient investment in common global vehicle platforms, architectures, powertrains and technologies,” FCA said.
By sharing engines, chassis and other components, the companies target €5bn in annual cost savings and other synergies — though the impact wouldn’t be fully felt for at least four years.
The implementation costs to mesh the two firms’ operations are expected to reach €3bn to €4bn. But if successful, the merger could bolster profit margins in the highly competitive automotive industry: currently Renault’s operating profit is 6.3% of its revenue, while FCA’s is just 3.7%, according to the Centre for Automotive Research.
In other words, Renault earns an average of €930 per vehicle sold, while FCA gets €848.
Who brings what to the table?
Each company brings its own strengths: FCA owns luxury brands such as Maserati and Alfa Romeo, as well as heavy-duty pick-ups and SUVs (Jeep, Ram trucks) alongside its namesake mass-market brands.
Renault, for its part, was one of the first car makers to invest heavily in electric and hybrid models — key technology as Europe moves to sharply curtail automotive emissions.
But even though FCA has lagged behind in electric motors, it has struck partnerships with Waymo (ex-Google Car) and Germany’s BMW on self-driving research.
Each firm could also help the other expand geographically. FCA has a strong presence in North America, while Renault has moved into Russia and Latin America. And Renault offers access to Japan and other parts of Asia via its cross-shareholdings in Nissan and Mitsubishi.
FCA has said its participation in the merger project could generate a further €1bn in synergies each year. Together, they would have annual vehicle sales of 15-million, vaulting them past industry leaders Volkswagen (VW) and Toyota, which both sell about 10.6-million cars a year.
