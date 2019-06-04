Renault-Fiat merger: here’s who would get what

Paris — A merger of France’s Renault with the Italian-US group Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) would forge a far-reaching automotive giant, requiring management to bring together a range of disparate brands, factories and supply lines.

Here is a look at what’s at stake if the two rivals decide to join forces, and the potential payoff.

How would the merger work?

FCA has proposed a 50-50 deal under a Dutch holding company most likely based in Amsterdam, where Fiat already has its corporate headquarters. To ensure a merger of equals, Fiat has said it wants to first pay its shareholders a special dividend totaling €2.5bn, to compensate for Renault’s smaller market capitalisation.

An 11-member board would have five directors from each firm, plus one from Renault’s alliance partner Nissan. The combination would dilute the French government’s holding in Renault from 15% currently to 7.5% in the new company.

FCA’s CEO Mike Manley told employees in a letter that, if approved, a merger could take more than a year to finalise.

What’s the payoff?

The combined firm would create the world’s third-largest car maker, with combined revenue of nearly €170bn from 8.7-million vehicles sold each year.

Overall it would have some 382,000 employees, and FCA has pledged that no factories would be shuttered.

“The benefits ... are not predicated on plant closures, but would be achieved through more capital-efficient investment in common global vehicle platforms, architectures, powertrains and technologies,” FCA said.