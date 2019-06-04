Is Volkswagen’s Renk first in line of potential divestitures?

Frankfurt — Volkswagen is likely to launch the sale of transmissions maker Renk in the northern autumn as the German carmaker streamlines operations to free up funds for investment in electric vehicles, people close to the matter said.

The world’s largest carmaker announced a corporate restructuring in May. It has 12 brands spanning trucks, buses, motorbikes, cars and electric bicycles.

Volkswagen said in May it would explore a full or partial sale, joint ventures or partnership for Renk, which has a market capitalisation of €700m. That comes two years after Volkswagen’s powerful works council thwarted an auction of Renk, which makes transmissions and bearings used in ships and wind turbines.

Renk is 76%-owned by Volkswagen’s family ownership holding Porsche SE, with the rest of the shares widely held.

US investment bank Citi, which also led the 2017 sales process before it was pulled, has been retained as sellside adviser of a company that could be valued at up to €800m, including debt, the people said. They added that the auction was expected to kick off after the northern summer break.