Liquidity crunch hits Stefanutti Stocks

Global equities recovered a little from Wednesday’s sell-off, with banks faring best on the day, with the rand slightly firmer
Palestinians had to take refuge in Lebanon and Syria after being driven from their homes
John Steenhuisen remains chief whip, with Jacques Julius as his new deputy
The party increased its support from 6.35% to 10.79% and is now mulling future coalitions
Axel Springer shares jump more than 20%, reversing a year-long slide
The steepest increase at the pump for motorists in four years in April drove input costs to their highest level since November 2018
Car production nosedives 44.5% in April, in eleventh successive monthly decline
Smart bowling tactics go to waste as SA batsmen lose their way
Bongani Madondo pens an elegy to fellow rabble-rouser Binyavanga Wainaina
