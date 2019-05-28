Cartrack aims to be debt-free in 18 months

Cartrack, the listed supplier of fleet-management and stolen-vehicle-recovery services, has reduced dividend payments in order to settle its debt and to pursue growth opportunities, says CEO Zak Calisto.

The company said on Tuesday it has changed its dividend policy, which had previously targeted a cover ratio of two to four times headline earnings per share (Heps) to a cover a ratio of two to six times Heps in the 2020 financial year.

With a low dividend cover ratio, a company normally pays out a large proportion of its earnings as dividends, while a high dividend cover ratio implies that the company retains most of the earnings after paying out dividends.

Calisto said the company has prioritised paying off its R190m debt in about 18 months. With a debt-free balance sheet, the group will pursue growth opportunities, he said.

Calisto said paying high dividends is not its priority, in light of the numerous growth prospects in an under penetrated market.

“We do not want to be a dividend stock. We pay dividends but we do not want to attract shareholders who are after dividends,” he said.

In the year to February, Cartrack cut its final gross dividend from the previous 28c per share to 12c.

Calisto said the group also has no intentions to veer off its preference for organic growth in favour of acquisitions.

“We do not have an acquisition culture,” he said.

Total revenue increased 28% to R1.7bn from R1.3bn. The company has attributed the revenue growth to an increase in the number of subscribers from 751,380 to 960,798.

Cartrack’s subscription revenue increased from 88% in the prior year to 90% of total revenue. Headline earnings per share rose 15% to 116c.

“This year marks the sixth year of consecutive double-digit total company revenue and subscription revenue growth. Added to that, subscription revenue as a percentage of total revenue reached peak levels of 90% this year,” he said.

He said the company’s priorities for the current financial year entails investing heavily in research and development, data analysis skills and distribution channels to expand and grow the subscriber base significantly.

The group is concerned about sluggish economic growth in SA. The low economic growth affected vehicle sales, for instance, he said. “Affordability also drops and companies close down,” he said.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za