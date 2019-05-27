Aerospace firm Leonardo could seek tie-ups

Milan — Italian aerospace and defence company Leonardo could seek partnerships in specific business areas, CEO Alessandro Profumo said, ruling out a merger involving the entire group.

Speaking at a foreign media event, Profumo said he expected Europe’s fragmented defence industry to consolidate, with tie-ups emerging in specific business areas as companies embark on joint projects and strive to cut costs.

“As a parent company, Leonardo isn’t planning to join a potential M&A [mergers and acquisitions] trend in the defence industry but I think there is room for M&A in Europe at business area level,” Profumo said on Monday.

“We want to remain in the driving seat and lead the M&A process in those business areas where Leonardo is a leader. On the opposite side, in those areas where the group is not a leader it is open to cede control in a combination,” he said.

The group is working on a potential alliance in torpedoes. Apart from that and a preliminary bid for the maintenance business of Italian aviation technology company Piaggio Aerospace, there is no concrete deal on the table at the moment, Profumo said.

Leonardo has three main business areas: helicopters, aircraft and electronics & defence. In addition, the group operates other businesses that could eventually be streamlined and sold to make its portfolio more rational, the CEO said.

Since taking the helm in May 2017, Profumo has managed to turn around the core helicopter division, which in 2018 contributed to a 5% rise in group revenue to €12.4bn.

Profumo is also working on relaunching the aerostructures division — which makes carbon-fibre structures for Boeing and builds fuselage sections for Airbus, Boeing and Dassault. After a management change at this division, some positive signs are starting to show, he said.