Tesla is on the ropes as the blows keep coming

What makes the collapse so stunning is that it comes just five months after even many of Musk’s critics on Wall Street were beginning to believe he was poised to put the company on a path towards sustainable profitability. Its stock soared at year-end as sales, production and profits strengthened. Tesla, it seemed, was almost out of the woods, Musk’s caustic tweets a thing of the past.

But that optimism has now reversed so dramatically that one bearish analyst says that Tesla is in danger of ending up a niche player at best. The concerns about the company — everything from growing competition to the consumers’ swing back to big SUVs — aren’t necessarily new but have been stoked by a series of more urgent warnings.

Musk himself added to the gloom and doom last week when he told staff in a memo that even with a recent $2.7bn fundraising in markets, the company risked running out of cash in 10 months without “hardcore” cost cuts. Then came renewed attention on a fatality in a Tesla operating on its Autopilot — part of the company’s push into autonomous driving.

“Tesla’s stock, for a while, was wildly inflated as many investors thought the company could not only become a very profitable, large vehicle maker, but will also dominate other fields such as solar energy, energy storage and autonomous mobility,” Barclays analyst Brian Johnson said. But now the “auto” part “seems to be headed more towards a niche automobile maker.’’ Those other businesses? “Nowhere to be seen,” he said.

This investor panic could fade, of course, and go down as just more evidence of Tesla’s famous volatility. Indeed, the stock rebounded a bit on Thursday to $195.45 after an upbeat e-mail Musk sent to employees countered days of escalating doubt that the company will hit its vehicle delivery targets. But even with that, the stock is still the single biggest decliner in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index since the start of the year.

What caused the crash? The cracks started showing up early in the year: a decision to cut prices, Musk’s warning about a “difficult” road ahead, and fourth-quarter profit that missed estimates all fueled concern that demand was waning for its cars. But the fears finally burst open after the company reported a massive loss for the first three months of the year, along with a sharp drop in sales.

‘Top debacles’

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter “one of top debacles” ever seen in his 20 years of experience. Citron Research founder and prominent short-seller Andrew Left — who said last year that Tesla was smoking the rest of the automotive industry — abandoned his long bet on the stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who, just a year ago, had set a price target as high as $379 on Tesla, said the share price may now be headed for as low as $10. “Demand is at the heart of the problem,” Jonas wrote in a note, becoming more blunt in a call the next day. Once a growth story, Tesla is now more of a “distressed credit and restructuring story,’’ he said, adding that the company is burning through cash and demand is lacking. One risk is in China, where Tesla has a big focus at a time of increasing trade tensions and more local competition.