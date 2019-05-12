Bayer hires external law firm to probe Monsanto stakeholder file issue

Frankfurt — Bayer said on Sunday it was hiring an external law firm to investigate French media complaints that Monsanto, the US seed maker it took over in 2018, had compiled a file of influential personalities.

The German life sciences and pharmaceuticals group said that, following an internal review, it understood that this initiative had raised concerns and criticism.

“This is not the way Bayer seeks dialogue with society and stakeholders. We apologise for this behaviour,” Bayer said. It added, however, that there was no indication that compiling the lists was illegal.

French prosecutors opened an inquiry on Friday after newspaper Le Monde filed a complaint alleging that Monsanto had compiled a file of 200 names, including journalists and legislators, in the hope of influencing their positions on pesticides.

Roundup ruling

The French investigation is the latest fallout from Bayer’s $63bn takeover of Monsanto. It already faces potentially heavy costs from US class-action lawsuits in which plaintiffs argue that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Bayer shares have shed more than 40% since a first adverse US judgment on Roundup last August, leaving the company with a market capitalisation smaller than the price it paid for Monsanto.

Shareholders delivered a rare rebuke to CEO Werner Baumann’s management team at Bayer’s annual general meeting in April, with a majority voting against ratifying the executive board’s business conduct in 2018.