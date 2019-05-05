Fiat Chrysler eyes partnerships with other carmakers

New York — The CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Mike Manley, says he sees “very significant opportunities” to partner with other carmakers on autonomy and electrification projects in the next two to three years.

Fiat is seeking to fix a business that is losing money in Asia and Europe, while sales in North America, which generates the lion’s share of the company’s profits, are slowing.

Manley told analysts on a conference call on Friday he is open to striking a deal with peers as European operations struggle with high labour costs at production sites in Italy and spending on electrification surges.

Manley, who succeeded Sergio Marchionne in July a few days before he died, is already expanding his collaboration on high-margin commercial vans in Europe with Peugeot-maker PSA Group. The CEO said he would “absolutely” consider using PSA’s electric-vehicle architecture as the carmaker works to meet tougher emissions rules in the region.

The company is exploring a partnership with PSA to collaborate on a “super platform”, Bloomberg reported on March 30.

Fiat will spend $2bn over the next three years on regulatory emissions credits to ensure it is compliant as it rolls out a slew of new plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles, whose appeal to consumers is still uncertain.

“I believe the next two to three years are going to yield very significant opportunities” to partner with other carmakers, Manley said. “FCA will be playing an active, constructive role in how that future is defined.”

Fiat shares jumped 6.2% to $15.97 in New York, the biggest rally since January on an intraday basis, as investors shrugged off lower-than-expected first-quarter profit and focused on Manley’s confirmation of 2019 earnings targets. The stock pared its losses in the past three months to 6.9%, versus a 3.9% average gain among industry peers.

Profit falls

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 29% from a year ago to €1.07bn in the first quarter, missing analyst estimates ranging from €1.19bn to €1.82bn. Manley said a new Jeep bakkie and heavy-duty Ram truck will boost sales and profit margins in the second half of the year.

“The results are slightly below my expectations but they’re not a significant surprise,” Marco Opipari, an analyst with Fidentiis in Milan, said. “The market is more focused on guidance at this point.”

Profit in North America fell as US deliveries slipped 3% in the first quarter, with only the Ram brand posting volume growth, though higher prices are bolstering results.

Manley warned in February that the first half of 2019 would be weaker than a year ago because the company is no longer benefiting from selling two versions of its Jeep Wrangler — the latest-generation and a now-retired predecessor model.

Fiat’s business in Asia lost money for the fourth consecutive quarter as vehicle shipments fell 30% in China. The company announced a restructuring of Fiat’s Chinese joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group last week, consolidating sales operations and appointing new leadership to “more rapidly respond” to changes in the local market.

Jeep brand sales have been a disappointment in China, which is experiencing its first car sales slowdown in almost three decades.

Europe lost €19m in the first quarter as volumes sank and the company continued to search for cost cuts as tougher emissions regulations force the carmaker to spend more on electrification. Fiat is pooling its European fleet with Tesla in a multiyear deal that will likely cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.

Manley’s other turnaround project involves the high-end Maserati brand, global sales of which tumbled 32% in the first quarter and adjusted profit of which plunged 87% to €11m. He installed a new brand chief, chief technology officer Harald Wester, in October to work on reducing bloated inventories. That process should drag on through the first half of 2019, Manley said, and is also hampered by a lack of new products.

