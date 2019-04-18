Companies / Industrials

Sasol expects less severe production loss at Secunda than initially forecast

The fuels giant had faced an extended shutdown of its Sasol Secunda Operations West factory due to technical issues

18 April 2019 - 09:02 Karl Gernetzky
A man walks past a Sasol synthetic fuel plant. Picture: REUTERS
Sasol has upped its guidance for its Secunda coal-to-oil plant, saying on Thursday that production for its financial year to end-June was expected to be 3% lower than the prior year.

The fuels giant had faced an extended shutdown of its Sasol Secunda Operations (SSO) West factory due to technical issues, which had prompted a 6% decline in output in the first half of the company's financial year.

In its update for the nine-month to end-March, Sasol said it would now achieve production at Secunda that is towards the upper end of its guidance of between 7.5-million tonnes and 7.6-million tonness.

It reported higher average crude prices during the period, but said that this had been offset by weaker refining margins. Liquid fuels sales volumes rose 4% compared to the prior corresponding period, partially due to an improved performance at its Natref facility in Sasolburg.

Sasol's Lake Charles Project is now 96% complete, the company said on Thursday, having reported in February the embattled-facility was 94% done.

The project has weighed on the company's share price for years, facing delays and budget overruns.

Sasol said on Thursday its guidance for operations at the facility in 2019 were unchanged. In February, the fuels giant had upped it capital cost estimate for the project from $11.13bn to a range of $11.6bn to $11.8bn.

Sasol’s Natref plant seeks better options for clean fuels

The company last year began a review of the 108,000-barrel-a-day Natref refinery and the 150,000-barrel-a-day Secunda plant
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Glencore and Sasol

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth and Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Sasol, his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 month ago

