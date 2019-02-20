Three-month strike ruins Transpaco’s Christmas

Paper and plastic packaging manufacturer Transpaco's cost management efforts were not enough to offset a protracted strike which hurt the first half of its 2019 financial year.

The company's headline earnings per share fell 33.2% in the six months to December, results showed on Wednesday.

An unprecedented and protracted three-month plastic industry strike at the end of 2018 coupled with a depressed consumer environment and stagnant economy, resulted in the decline in performance, CEO Phillip Abelheim said.

The group's profits also came under pressure. Notwithstanding a 23.6% increase in Transpaco's revenue, mainly as a result of the acquisition of future packaging, operating profit declined by 26.4%.

Abelheim said cost-management strategies were not enough to offset the effects of an unprecedented eight month strike by plastics workers.

The plastic industry strike began in October, affecting several Transpaco operations during the group's busiest period.

"Although not officially ended, Transpaco managed to negotiate the return to work by all striking employees by January 7, which occurred in stages during the strike," the group said.

However, Transpaco Recycling was closed for the full three-month duration.

The company's net asset value per share increased 5.8% to R19.08 compared with R18.03 at the end of December 2017.

The board declared an interim dividend of 30c per share compared with 45c for the six months to December 2017.

