Companies / Industrials

ARB CEO bemoans lack of major infrastructure spending

CEO Billy Neasham remains confident that ‘the group is well positioned and has the resources to continue to build customer loyalty’

10 February 2019 - 20:44 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Electrical wholesaler and lighting distributor ARB Holdings on Friday bemoaned the lack of major infrastructure spend and weak construction sector, which weighed heavily on its financial results. 

ARB is one of Southern Africa’s largest distributors of electrical products such as power and instrumentation cables and overhead line equipment and conductors. 

Speaking after the release of the company’s results for the six months to end December,  in which the company’s headline earnings per share slumped  38%, CEO Billy Neasham said ARB  did not foresee an improvement in its trading environment because of the fragile economy.

“We remain confident that the group is well positioned and has the resources to continue to build customer loyalty, to secure a fair share of the limited project opportunities available and remain capable to take advantage of any improvement in trading conditions when the SA economy improves,” Neasham said

He described the interim period as incredibly difficult because of the limited infrastructure development. Neasham said during the period  the company also experienced shortages of power cables as a result of a fire at a Phalaborwa mine. “As a result, manufacturers were not getting copper supplies in time. Distributors such as us did not have enough stock,” he said.

 The company’s electrical business took strain from the lethargic investment in infrastructure and development. Neasham said the entry of cable manufacturer Aberdare into the contractor market as well as the reduction in Eskom’s spend in electrification project stifled the business’s performance.

“This has been partially mitigated by leveraging off good customer relationship to retain business in the declining market,” Neasham said.

Operating profit slumped 15% to R92m.  The electrical unit’s operating profit decreased  26.9% to R51.9m. Its revenue was down 1.8%.

 The lighting business increased revenue by 13.4%, while its operating profit was up 1.1% to R27.2m.

ARB said the addition of Radiant would enable the group’s lighting business to gain market share. The Radiant deal became effective on January 1 2019.

The market, however, shrugged off the company’s indifferent performance as its stock rose 9.79% to R4.60 on Friday — its biggest single-day increase since August 22 2018.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Eurolux weighs on ARB’s first-half performance

ARB Holdings CEO Billy Neasham joins Business Day TV to discuss their latest interim results
Companies
2 days ago

Delays by power utility batter contractors

Eskom’s spending on the programme has been erratic, says ARB Holdings CEO Billy Neashamr
National
5 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Have the chaps at ARB gone mad?

Surely there must be better opportunities to pursue than Radiant, which has managed shocking performances over the past decade
Opinion
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Total offshore find could bring R1-trillion to SA ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Sasol share drops after Lake Charles cost rises ...
Companies / Energy
3.
MilCo brushes aside Brimstone threat to dump ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
AEEI tumbles amid call for JSE to suspend its ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Fall in Cell C valuation hurts Net1
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Why ARB expects the economy to remain fragile
Companies

ARB Holdings results ‘satisfactory’ in challenging conditions
Companies / Retail & Consumer

ARB keeps firm hand on cash management
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.