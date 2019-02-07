Companies / Industrials

Buoyant ArcelorMittal expecting positive year

The steel company says it expects world steel demand to grow by between 0.5% and 1% in 2019 after an increase of 2.8% in 2018

07 February 2019 - 12:23 Philip Blenkinsop
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Brussels — ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, has forecast a slight expansion of global steel demand in 2019, after a healthy market drove its earnings to their highest level in a decade last year.

The company said on Thursday that it expected world steel demand to grow by between 0.5% and 1% in 2019 after an increase of 2.8% in 2018.

Demand, it said, would improve in all regions except China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of steel, where ArcelorMittal has a minimal presence.

The most rapidly expanding market would again be Brazil, with a 3.5%-4.5% growth in 2019 from 7.3% in 2018. Steel demand in ArcelorMittal's main markets, Europe and the US, would grow  0.5%-1% and 0.5%-1.5% respectively, lower than in 2018.

“Although the issue of global overcapacity persists and there are well publicised macro-economic risks, we expect further, moderate global steel demand growth this year,” CEO Lakshmi Mittal said in a statement.

“Having considerably strengthened the company in recent years, we are in a strong position to generate healthy levels of free cash and prosper through the cycle.”

The company said it expected its steel shipments would increase, boosted by operational improvements. Capital expenditure would increase to $4.3bn from $3.3bn in 2018.

ArcelorMittal is investing in projects in Mexico and Brazil. It has also bought Italy's Ilva, Europe's largest capacity steel plant, and is close to completing the acquisition of Essar Steel, a deal that would see it entering the high-growth Indian market.

The company, which skipped shareholder payouts in 2015 and 2016, doubled its proposed dividend to 20 US cents per share, more than the average 12c forecast in a Reuters poll.

Net debt at the end of 2018 was at $10.2bn, slightly down from the $10.5bn at the end of the third quarter. ArcelorMittal is seeking to reduce it to below $6bn, with a return to an investment grade rating a priority.

The company reported fourth-quarter core profit (ebitda) of $1.95bn, a 9% decline from a year earlier. That was broadly in line with the company-compiled consensus of $1.96bn from a group of about 20 brokers.

For the full year the figure was $10.27bn.

Reuters

