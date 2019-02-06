Sappi shares slump on profit warning

Sappi’s shares closed down more than 5% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop in six months, after the pulp and paper group warned of lower profits this year in Europe and North America due to subdued demand.

The weak graphic-paper market added credence to the company’s strategy to shift focus from this segment in favour of the high-margin dissolving pulp, packaging and biotech segments.

Sappi produces dissolving wood pulp, packaging and speciality papers, printing and writing papers, as well as biomaterials and biochemicals.

Speaking at the release of the company’s results for the quarter ended December, Sappi CEO Steve Binnie said the graphic-paper markets in Europe and North America have slowed down in recent months. Binnie said, if it persists, the soft demand would negatively affect short-term profitability.

He said that Sappi expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in the second quarter of financial year 2019 to be slightly lower than the same period in 2018 due to weak graphic-paper markets and high paper-pulp prices in Europe and North America.

Binnie, however, said the full year ebitda is expected to be above that of the prior year.

In the three months ended December 31 2018, Sappi’s net profit grew 29% to $81m, from $63m in the matching period in 2017. The group attributed the increase to strong demand for its dissolving wood pulp from Chinese clothes makers. Dissolving wood pulp is used to produce viscose fibre for clothing and textiles.