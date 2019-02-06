SA helps Sappi offset tough European market

Sappi’s SA business contributed “excellent results” during its December quarter, the paper maker said on Wednesday morning in the results statement for the first quarter of its financial year.

The group’s net profit grew 29% to $81m in the three months to end-December from $63m in the matching period in 2017, boosted by healthy demand for its dissolving wood pulp from Chinese clothes makers.

It achieved this jump in profit on 6.6% revenue growth to $1.4bn from $1.3bn.

Europe contributed 51% of the group’s sales, North America 25%, and Southern Africa 24%.

Split by product categories, coated paper contributed 54% of Sappi’s sales, dissolving wood pulp 19%, speciality paper 15%, and uncoated paper and commodity paper 6% each.