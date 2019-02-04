Companies / Industrials

Clover’s suitor sees growth in townships and exports

CBC wants to double the number of retailers the branded foods and beverages group reaches

04 February 2019 - 19:12 Siseko Njobeni
Clover CEO Johann Vorster. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Israel-based Central Bottling Company (CBC), the leader of the consortium that has dangled a R4.8bn offer for Clover, plans to make townships and export markets the focus of the branded foods and beverages group’s future growth.

A consortium made up of international and local investors has offered to buy Clover for R25 a share, which represents a 25% premium on Friday’s closing price of R20 a share.  

The deal is going to culminate in the delisting of the producer of Tropika, Clover Krush and Milo from the JSE and the Namibian Stock Exchange.

Milco, a new company established by a consortium of international investors, JSE-listed and black-controlled investment company Brimstone Investment Corporation and Clover management, said on Monday it had secured support from a number of Clover’s major shareholders, who collectively own 49% of the company.

CBC International chief of staff Richard Izsak said CBC was attracted by Clover’s array of established brands and infrastructure. “We were excited about the opportunities in SA, the country’s young population, an emerging middle class and opportunities in the township economy.”

Izsak said Milco would significantly increase Clover’s reach in townships, aiming to service a larger number of township-based retailers. The company would also prioritise exports to the rest of  Sub-Saharan Africa, saying that was a logical move given Clover’s existing infrastructure in SA.

Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey said Clover presented an excellent opportunity for the investment company to expand into the food sector, which is one of its portfolio’s primary focus sectors. The deal would attract foreign direct investment and boost local community economies by doubling the number of informal retailers that Clover serves to 60,000 and creating 100 permanent new job opportunities, he said.

After the conclusion of the transaction, CBC will own 60% of Milco, while Brimstone will own 15%. Investment company Ploughshare and Mauritius-based investment firm IncuBev will own 11% and 8%, respectively. Clover management will own 6% of Milco.

CBC Group International CEO Aran Oelsner said the consortium decided to offer R25 a share after careful evaluation of the company. “That is a good investment,” Oelsner said.

Clover, which listed on the JSE in December 2010, was one of SA's best-loved brands, he said. “We are investing in a well-run company and are taking a long-term investment approach which reflects our confidence in the prospects for the local econom.”

In the past five years, shares of Clover have increased by 33.01%, outpacing the food producers’ index, which is up 10.07% in the same period.  

Clover on Monday said it had established an independent board of directors made up of Steve Booysen, Whitey Basson, Flemming Morgan, Babalwa Ngonyama and Neo Mokhesi to consider the transaction.

PwC, which the Clover board appointed as an independent expert, has endorsed the transaction, saying it was fair and reasonable to Clover shareholders. PwC, which has submitted a draft opinion to the board, based its opinion on available financial information up to December 31.

Clover said its board intended to unanimously recommend to shareholders to vote in favour of the deal.  

Clover shares on Monday spiked 15.05% to R23.01.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

