First challenge for Renault’s new chiefs is Carlos Ghosn’s payout

He tendered his resignation at Renault, having already been sacked as chair of Nissan and the third carmaker in the alliance, Mitsubishi.

But his eventual payout was not discussed by Renault directors when they met on Thursday to name his replacements, Thierry Bollore as CEO and Jean-Dominique Senard as board chair.

“If his payout is being discussed later, it’s because his resignation was immediate and not negotiated,” said Loic Dessaint of the Proxinvest shareholder advisory group.

“That’s rare,” Dessaint said, suggesting that by doing so, Ghosn is hoping to benefit immediately from any pre-discussed “golden handshake”.

“But Renault also has a strong hand to play, because it can file a lawsuit and claim damages” against its former chief if he is found guilty in the Nissan case, he said.

As with most CEOs, Ghosn’s pay was a mix of fixed payouts coupled with performance-linked stock grants and cash top-ups. In 2016 the executive known as a “cost-killer” for slashing outlays and jobs took home a combined €15.4m from his roles at Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.

A total of €7m came from Renault alone, drawing the ire of French officials, and in February 2018 Ghosn was forced to accept a 30% pay cut to secure another four-year mandate as CEO.

According to the carmaker’s annual report, Ghosn’s resignation means he must forfeit any shares granted for meeting performance milestones.