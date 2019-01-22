Companies / Industrials

Arconic shares dive as it says it won’t sell

The company, which which provides aluminium parts for the aerospace and automotive industries, says it will remain independent

22 January 2019 - 18:40 Agency staff
Aluminium ingots outside a warehouse that stores London Metal Exchange stocks in Port Klang Free Zone, outside Kuala Lumpur. Picture: REUTERS/OLIVIA HARRIS
New York — Shares of aluminium parts company Arconic plunged on Tuesday after it ended plans to potentially sell itself.

Arconic, which was split from Alcoa in 2016, had been in talks to be acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for more than $10bn, according to reports. But Arconic, which explored the sale as part of an overall strategy review, said it will remain independent.

“Together with management, we have been conducting a rigorous and comprehensive strategy and portfolio review over the past year and, as part of that process, considered a sale of the company, among other matters,” said CEO John Plant.

“However, we did not receive a proposal for a full-company transaction that we believed would be in the best interests of Arconic’s shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Plant said the company will proceed with a sale of its building and construction systems business.

“More broadly, we remain strongly focused on creating value for Arconic shareholders, through continued operational improvements and through other potential initiatives we have identified in our strategic review.” 

A key issue surrounding Arconic, which provides parts for the aerospace and automotive industries, was protecting a buyer from litigation connected to the Grenfell tower fire in London, which left scores of people dead. The tower had been made with panels from the former Alcoa.

Shares of Arconic plummeted 17.8% to $16.72.

AFP

