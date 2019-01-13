Volkswagen delivered 10.8-million cars in 2018 as German carmaker targets world No 1 spot

Berlin — Volkswagen Group said on Friday its passenger car deliveries rose 0.9% in 2018 to a record 10.83-million, putting it neck-and-neck with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi in the race to be the world’s biggest carmaker.

Rivals Toyota and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi have not released 2018 registration figures, but the Franco-Japanese alliance sold 10.6-million cars in 2017 and racked up sales of 5.54- million cars in the first half of 2018.

Toyota in December released a forecast for total global sales of 10.55-million cars in 2018, but has yet to confirm official numbers.

Volkswagen said the VW brand delivered 6.24-million vehicles in 2018 , while premium brands Audi and Porsche posted registrations of 1.81-million and 256,000 vehicles, respectively.