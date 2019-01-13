Volkswagen delivered 10.8-million cars in 2018 as German carmaker targets world No 1 spot
VW warns that the trade dispute with the US has dampened the business climate in China
Berlin — Volkswagen Group said on Friday its passenger car deliveries rose 0.9% in 2018 to a record 10.83-million, putting it neck-and-neck with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi in the race to be the world’s biggest carmaker.
Rivals Toyota and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi have not released 2018 registration figures, but the Franco-Japanese alliance sold 10.6-million cars in 2017 and racked up sales of 5.54- million cars in the first half of 2018.
Toyota in December released a forecast for total global sales of 10.55-million cars in 2018, but has yet to confirm official numbers.
Volkswagen said the VW brand delivered 6.24-million vehicles in 2018 , while premium brands Audi and Porsche posted registrations of 1.81-million and 256,000 vehicles, respectively.
This makes Audi the third biggest selling premium brand behind BMW, which delivered 2,125,026 cars and leader Mercedes-Benz, which sold 2.31-million passenger cars.
Volkswagen said the trade dispute with the US had dampened the business climate in China, its most important market, over the second half of 2018.
Volkswagen’s head of sales, Christian Dahlheim, said in a webcast on Friday that he expected demand in China to remain stable in 2019, although the first quarter would be challenging.
Separately, Dahlheim said the German carmaker did not foresee a significant financial impact in 2019 from the implementation of the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure emissions standard, which cost the company €1bn in 2018.
Volkswagen said December deliveries fell 8.4%, to 916,200 vehicles, from 999,900 a year earlier.
December group deliveries to China dropped 12.5% year-on-year, the Wolsburg-based carmaker said, adding deliveries also fell 5.6% in Europe and 3.4% in the US.
Reuters