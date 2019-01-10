Renault board meets as fraud accused CEO Carlos Ghosn remains in jail

Paris — The board of directors at French vehiclemaker Renault will hold an unexpected meeting, two days after its CEO Carlos Ghosn made his first court appearance in an alleged Japanese fraud case, a union source told AFP.

Agenda items have not been disclosed to board members, Fabien Gache, a CGT union official at Renault, said.

Ghosn, 64, has been detained for over seven weeks in Tokyo after his arrest on charges of underreporting his salary for years as head of Renault’s alliance partner Nissan.

Since then he has been charged with a host of allegations of financial impropriety, though he has yet to be formally charged and has denied all the claims.