Companies / Industrials

Renault board meets as fraud accused CEO Carlos Ghosn remains in jail

10 January 2019 - 18:49 Agency Staff
Carlos Ghosn. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Carlos Ghosn. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Paris — The board of directors at French vehiclemaker Renault will hold an unexpected meeting, two days after its CEO Carlos Ghosn made his first court appearance in an alleged Japanese fraud case, a union source told AFP.

Agenda items have not been disclosed to board members, Fabien Gache, a CGT union official at Renault, said.

Ghosn, 64, has been detained for over seven weeks in Tokyo after his arrest on charges of underreporting his salary for years as head of Renault’s alliance partner Nissan.

Since then he has been charged with a host of allegations of financial impropriety, though he has yet to be formally charged and has denied all the claims.

Ghosn, once a towering figure in the vehicle industry, appeared handcuffed at a court hearing on Tuesday seeking to secure his release before trial, a request which was denied by a judge who declared he was a flight risk.

One of his lawyers later conceded that Ghosn could spend a further six months behind bars before his case comes to trial. That has raised worries over the viability of keeping him on as Renault’s CEO, a post he has held since 2005.

Nissan as well as Mitsubishi, the third alliance partner, have removed Ghosn as chairman, but Renault has kept him on while appointing a deputy CEO to ensure day-to-day management. The French vehiclemaker has said internal investigations have found no signs of wrongdoing by its chief during his tenure.

The French government, which holds a 15% stake in Renault, has also stood by Ghosn so far, saying he must benefit from the presumption of innocence. But transport minister Elisabeth Borne told French radio this week that “obviously, if this situation continues we’ll have to draw the consequences”. 

AFP

 

In first appearance since his arrest, Nissan’s Ghosn protests innocence

The ousted Nissan chair says he has been ‘wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated accusations’
Companies
2 days ago

Carlos Ghosn gets his day in court, at last

The case of the car tycoon Carlos Ghosn has gripped Japan and the business world since his stunning arrest in November
World
3 days ago

Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn remains in jail as Tokyo prosecutors add fresh allegations

Now the former chair is being accused of inflicting financial damage to the carmaker from his own unprofitable investments
World
20 days ago

Most read

1.
TymeBank rolls out its cheap and easy kiosks
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Red-faced Woolworths apologises and pulls ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Owner of baby carrier company wants Woolworths to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Platinum profit means strikers are hurting ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Ellies scrambles to finalise delayed results
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

In first appearance since his arrest, Nissan’s Ghosn protests innocence
Companies

Carlos Ghosn gets his day in court, at last
World / Asia

Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn remains in jail as Tokyo prosecutors add fresh allegations
World

Court rejects former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s plea to end detention
Companies

Did former protégé pull trigger on car industry titan Carlos Ghosn?
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.