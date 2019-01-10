Fiat Chrysler to pay $800m settlement in emissions cheating case

Washington — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has agreed to a settlement worth about $800m to resolve claims from the US Justice Department and state of California that it used illegal software that produced false results on diesel-emissions tests, according to court filings on Thursday.

The settlement includes $311m in total civil penalties, up to $280m to resolve claims from diesel owners, and extended warranties worth $100m. It covers 104,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles from model years 2014-16, court filings said.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement that it "maintains its position that the company did not engage in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat emissions tests".

The settlement also includes $72.5m for state civil penalties and $20m in payments to California and to offset excess emissions.

As part of the settlement, Fiat Chrysler did not admit any wrongdoing. German vehicle parts supplier Robert Bosch, which provided some diesel components for the vehicles, also agreed to pay $27.5m to resolve claims from diesel owners. Owners will receive an average of $2,800 to obtain software updates as part of the emissions recall, Fiat Chrysler said.