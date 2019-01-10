Does Remgro have a taste for RCL Foods?

Listed investment holdings group Remgro could buy out minorities in its operating subsidiary RCL Foods after the group bought about seven-million shares in the owner of Yum Yum, Selati and Nola brands in December.

RCL Foods’ share price rose 12.4% in early trade on Thursday before it retreated, closing 8.77% up at R15, the highest in three weeks.

The decision to buy the shares in the open market could be a precursor to Remgro’s buyout of minority shareholders in its listed operating subsidiary, according to Brendon Hubbard, a portfolio manager at ClucasGray.

RCL, which has a market capitalisation of R13.6bn, is one of the largest processors and marketers of chicken in Africa, with around 24-million chickens on the ground at any time on over 180 farms countrywide.

Hubbard said on Thursday the move, which takes Remgro’s interest in RCL to about 78%, could be part of a broader strategy by Remgro to “clean up” its portfolio of investments, while also on the look-out for attractive investment options. “Food is a priority area for them,” he said, pointing out Remgro’s acquisition of Unilever’s Spread business in 2018.