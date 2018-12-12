Incoming board member Martina Merz tipped to chair Thyssenkrupp

Frankfurt/Duesseldorf — Incoming Thyssenkrupp supervisory board member Martina Merz has emerged as the favourite to become head of the steel-to-submarines conglomerate’s supervisory board, three people familiar with the matter say.

A proposal by the supervisory board to appoint Merz as chair could be included in the invitation to the company’s February 1 annual general meeting, which would be sent out next week, the people said. If appointed, she would be the first woman to take the post.

Outgoing Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber, who had been a candidate to be Thyssenkrupp’s next chair, failed to win the backing of labour representatives to join the board in November. No final decision has been made on Merz’s possible appointment and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached, the people said.

Merz was appointed as a supervisory board member in November. She would first need to be confirmed as an ordinary board member by shareholders at the annual general meeting before she could be put forward as chair.

She would become chair at a pivotal time for the German industrial conglomerate, which in September announced a move to split in two following years of shareholder pressure that led to the resignation of its CEO and chair.