News Leader
WATCH: How the construction industry has recovered
06 December 2018 - 10:50
Levels of activity in the construction industry is on a recovery path, according to Afrimat’s construction index, which registered a 4% increase in activity for the third quarter following a 7% gain between April and June. The index is now more than 9% higher than it was in the first quarter.
Independent economist Roelof Botha, who compiled the index, joined Business Day TV, to discuss the outlook for the sector.
