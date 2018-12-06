WATCH: How the construction industry has recovered

Companies / Industrials

06 December 2018
Levels of activity in the construction industry is on a recovery path, according to Afrimat’s construction index, which registered a 4% increase in activity for the third quarter following a 7% gain between April and June. The index is now more than 9% higher than it was in the first quarter.

Independent economist Roelof Botha, who compiled the index, joined Business Day TV, to discuss the outlook for the sector.

Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about the outlook for construction companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.