Can Group Five bounce back from Ghana setback?

Group Five in November failed to interdict Cenpower from demanding $62.7m for delay damages from HSBC and Standard Chartered, Group Five’s bank guarantee providers for the project.

Sasfin Securities deputy chair David Shapiro says the termination of the contract is a major setback for Group Five. Shapiro says the company will struggle to bounce back after its misfortune in Ghana. “Who will recapitalise the company?” he says.

The Ghana project had become a liability for the group, he says. For the 2018 financial year the loss on Kpone amounted to R1.3bn. The project’s loss in the 2017 financial year was R33m.

Cenpower CEO Theophilus Sackey said the company had given Group Five enough time to address the delays. “Given the continued delays to completion, it has been concluded that it is in the best interests of the project and its stakeholders to terminate the EPC contract,” Sackey said.

He said the delay damages Cenpower, a special purpose vehicle created to develop the power station, has received were far less than the losses the company had suffered.

Prior to taking on the troublesome Kpone power plant contract, Group Five appears to have gone to great lengths to mitigate all conceivable risks.

In its 2015 annual report, the construction group listed in detail several risks pertaining to the project. These included country, regulatory, logistics, procurement, operational and credit risks. In each case, Group Five pointed out how the risks would be managed.