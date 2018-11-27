Omnia to cut 125 jobs in chemicals division

Omnia said on Tuesday it had opted to restructure Protea Chemicals because the “slowdown of the business relative to the current overhead structure was not sustainable”.

The company said economic conditions and intense competition affected Protea Chemicals negatively and margins deteriorated to the point where its business model and growth strategy was inappropriate.

Presenting the results, De Lange singled out volatile exchange rates, low international prices, increased competition, a late planting season and financial pressure on farmers among negative factors in the first half.

“Farmers are under financial pressure. We can see that. A lot of people say it is due to land reform. Farming is going through a negative cycle at the moment. There is oversupply of land. This has caused prices of land to drop,” he said. He also cited uncertainty about the Mining Charter. “Uncertainty is never a good thing. I trust that government understands this,” said De Lange.

The company would seek growth internationally, he said. “For us to remain sustainable as a business we need to be exposed to different markets. At the moment, our international expansion strategy is new and off a low base. But it is the right strategy.”

In a move earlier this year that expanded its global reach, Omnia bought US-based Oro Agri, manufacturer of agricultural adjuvants, pesticides and foliar nutrients for agricultural, greenhouse, nursery and turf applications, for $100m.

The interim dividend of 75c was 62.5% down on the R2 paid in the matching period last year.

