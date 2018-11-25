Companies / Industrials

How PPC aims to extract $60m stuck in Zimbabwe

Ignoring the liquidity crisis, the cement producer’s business in the country grew strongly in the six months to end-September

25 November 2018 - 19:06 Nick Hedley
PPC CEO Johan Claassen. Picture: SUPPLIED
PPC CEO Johan Claassen. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cement producer PPC is struggling to extract about $60m from Zimbabwe, which is in the midst of a liquidity crunch.

The conclusion of Zimbabwe’s elections, following the ousting of former president Robert Mugabe, did little to shore up liquidity in the embattled nation.

“We will do everything in our power to get some of the money out in a legitimate way,” said CEO Johan Claassen. “We’ve been a very good citizen in Zimbabwe for about 18 years, through the ups and the downs, so I think we’ve got a strong case.”

Bar the liquidity crisis, PPC’s business in Zimbabwe grew strongly in the six months to end-September. Revenues in that market grew 31% to R1.1bn thanks to higher volumes as consumers converted cash into fixed assets and the government spent more on infrastructure.

The strong performance in Zimbabwe helped offset a difficult trading environment in SA, with group revenues growing 8% to R5.6bn. Southern African cement revenue, which includes Botswana, declined 4%.

To boost revenues, PPC would raise prices by “double digits” in SA, most likely in January 2019, according to PPC’s Southern Africa MD, Njombo Lekula.

Claassen said price hikes were necessary despite PPC’s estimates that capacity would outstrip demand in SA by as much as 36% in 2018.

“Our synopsis is that the industry really needs it, and somebody needs to be bold about it,” Lekula said. “To make costs of capital, the cement industry in SA probably requires margins north of 28%. We are at about 20%.”

But Mergence Investment Managers portfolio manager Peter Takaendesa said past price hikes had not “stuck” as competitors had seen this as an opportunity to lift their volumes and market shares.

Takaendesa said the overcapacity problem — a function of new competitors and a surge in imports — would be compounded when Heidelberg Cement and Osho Ventures completed the construction of a new plant in the Eastern Cape.

The industry was also contending with the emergence of independent cement blenders.

Takaendesa said he had steered clear of investments in the cement industry because of overcapacity and cost increases, which were partly due to steep fuel price hikes.

“It’s going to be very difficult for them to stabilise margins because cost pressure is not easing. I think the medium-term outlook remains very difficult for them.”

Electus equity analyst Mish-al Emeran said GDP growth was needed “before the South African cement industry can grow in real terms”.

Claassen said trading conditions in SA and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were expected to remain difficult.

“However, we should benefit from a steady performance in Zimbabwe, improved output from Cimerwa [in Rwanda] and stable political environments in Ethiopia, while the DRC elections are a key milestone to unlock latent infrastructure demand,” he said.

Claassen also said on Friday he would be taking early retirement but would remain in his position until the board found a replacement. 

The group has gone through a number of leadership changes since Ketso Gordhan resigned in September 2014.  Since then, the group’s share price has fallen from above R30 to R5.95 at Friday’s close, a 6.2% decline on the day.

PPC’s former CEO received cool R16.8m parting gift

Darryll Castle’s hefty exit payout comes after his predecessor, Ketso Gordhan, was given R16.7m in 2014 when he left the company
Companies
3 months ago

BACKSTORY: PPC’s Tryphosa Ramano

We question PPC chief financial officer Tryphosa Ramano
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Congolese factory adds to PPC’s burden

Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Ethiopia provide relief and cement maker strengthens balance sheet
Companies
5 months ago

Zimbabwe announces austerity measures to spur stalling growth

Calling it ‘austerity for prosperity’, the finance minister is to cut the wages for the president, ministers and senior government officials by 5%
World
2 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Position available: divisional executive at the ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Standard Bank’s Ben Kruger announces retirement
Companies / Financial Services
4.
How PPC aims to extract $60m stuck in Zimbabwe
Companies / Industrials
5.
Woolworths drops David Jones brand in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

PPC sells more cement at lower profit
Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Strong Rest of Africa performance helps offset weak SA showing
Companies / Industrials

McKinsey accused of complicity in cement industry cartel
National

PPC’s former CEO received cool R16.8m parting gift
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.