WATCH: Strong Rest of Africa performance helps offset weak SA showing

23 November 2018 - 18:03 business day tv
A PPC lime plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
South African cement producer, PPC released its first-half results on Friday, posting an 8% rise in revenue. Fueled by its Rest of Africa division — which delivered double-digit growth in revenue, which helped offset a poor showing by its operations at home. CEO Johan Claassen joins us as we take a look at the details behind the numbers.

PPC CEO Johan Claassen joins Business Day TV for a look at their latest results, released today

