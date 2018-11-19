Companies / Industrials

Astral to press on with production efficiency and cost control

The poultry producer’s operating profit rises 79% to a record high of R1.9bn

19 November 2018 - 18:10 Marc Hasenfuss
Chris Schutte. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Chris Schutte. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Astral Foods, the “big bird” of the JSE’s poultry sector, will press on with its focus on production efficiency and cost containment in the 2019 financial year.

CEO Chris Schutte’s determination in maintaining a lean and mean operating regime led to operating profit kicking up 79% to a record level of R1.94bn. This reflected a fatter operating profit margin of 15% compared with 2017’s leaner 8.7%.

However, Astral, which prides itself on being the lowest-cost South African chicken producer, on Monday reported only a slender 4.5% increase in revenue to R13bn in the year to end-September.

Independent small and mid-cap analyst Anthony Clark noted that despite having the festive trading period ahead, these results were the peak of the current cycle, and profits expectations should be tempered for the 2019 financial year. He said this explained the weaker Astral share price on Monday.

Schutte said Astral managed to keep a lid on costs in the poultry and feed segments, and also managed to extract the optimum genetic potential from its birds.

Nonfeed expenses in the poultry division rose year on year only 6.2% with an operating profit margin improvement to 13.7% (2017: 6.4%).

Expense increases were contained to 4.7% year on year across all Astral feed mills.

“Our capital investments have mainly been aimed at reducing costs and increasing production capacity. Next year [2019] we have to do it all over again, and hopefully be able to grow top line.”

He reiterated Astral’s earlier R1.1bn commitment expansion projects over the next three years.

Schutte said that Astral’s foray into the quick-service restaurant (QSR) market was also paying off with meaningful lines of business secured with KFC and Nando’s. “The QSR market has been good to us, and we have been achieving double-digit growth.”

Net cash generated from operations was R1.2bn, underpinning a bumper final dividend of R10.50 a share.

Astral CFO Daan Ferreira said the group’s cash-generation abilities remained  strong. At year-end Astral had a net surplus cash position of R789m.

Schutte said Astral’s near-term outlook was influenced by a mix of negative and positive factors that could affect business performance.

He said the key negative factors were the upward trend in raw material prices, continued high level of poultry imports and constraints in consumer discretionary spending.

Schutte said Astral’s bid to include certain poultry products in the zero-VAT basket  failed, but  the company would continue to champion this issue.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

Chicken feed is big money for Astral

The amount of chicken meat the company sold remained flat, but its profitability jumped, thanks to lower feed prices
Companies
9 hours ago

Astral Foods leaps on bullish trading update

The poultry producer's share price is down more than 25% in the year to date and commentators can't see a recovery any time soon
Companies
25 days ago

Astral’s update fails to set share price aflutter

Astral has proven over the years to be a tough old bird when it comes to weathering difficult trading conditions
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Load-shedding back as plant outages force Eskom’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Steinhoff’s acting CEO replaced after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shareholders grill Sasol over greenhouse gas ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Group Five suffers court setback in its battle ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Chicken feed is big money for Astral
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Astral Foods leaps on bullish trading update
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Astral raises earnings forecast despite lower chicken sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.