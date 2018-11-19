Astral to press on with production efficiency and cost control

Schutte said Astral managed to keep a lid on costs in the poultry and feed segments, and also managed to extract the optimum genetic potential from its birds.

Nonfeed expenses in the poultry division rose year on year only 6.2% with an operating profit margin improvement to 13.7% (2017: 6.4%).

Expense increases were contained to 4.7% year on year across all Astral feed mills.

“Our capital investments have mainly been aimed at reducing costs and increasing production capacity. Next year [2019] we have to do it all over again, and hopefully be able to grow top line.”

He reiterated Astral’s earlier R1.1bn commitment expansion projects over the next three years.

Schutte said that Astral’s foray into the quick-service restaurant (QSR) market was also paying off with meaningful lines of business secured with KFC and Nando’s. “The QSR market has been good to us, and we have been achieving double-digit growth.”

Net cash generated from operations was R1.2bn, underpinning a bumper final dividend of R10.50 a share.

Astral CFO Daan Ferreira said the group’s cash-generation abilities remained strong. At year-end Astral had a net surplus cash position of R789m.

Schutte said Astral’s near-term outlook was influenced by a mix of negative and positive factors that could affect business performance.

He said the key negative factors were the upward trend in raw material prices, continued high level of poultry imports and constraints in consumer discretionary spending.

Schutte said Astral’s bid to include certain poultry products in the zero-VAT basket failed, but the company would continue to champion this issue.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za