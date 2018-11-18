Sappi steams ahead with expansion projects

Facing a sharp decline in demand for its products, Sappi had no choice but to take steps to immediately return to profitability, improve cash flow and reduce the debt pile.

Fast-forward to the 2018 year end results. Sappi reported a profit of $323m, while net debt has nearly halved from $2.6bn in 2009 to $1.6bn. This is in line with the company’s target of two times net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda). The net debt to ebitda ratio shows how many years it would take for a company to pay back its debt if net debt and ebitda were held constant.

This validates the company’s strategy in the past decade to refocus operations away from the dwindling graphics paper best known for use in glossy magazines to the higher-margin dissolving wood pulp, which is used in making clothing and textiles, and specialised packaging products.

Over the past few years the company, which has a customer base across more than 150 countries, has invested heavily in the two high-margin segments. The make-up of the company’s capital expenditure programme reflects this increased focus on dissolving wood pulp and packaging products.

Sappi has been investing in additional capacity.

The upgrade and expansion of its Saiccor mill in KwaZulu-Natal gets the lion’s share (R7.7bn) of the company’s $590m total capital expenditure for the 2019 financial year. The Saiccor project will add about 110,000 tons of capacity.

Sappi has set aside R2.7bn for capacity expansion, which should be completed by the middle of the 2020 calendar year. Sappi says it recently received environmental impact assessment approval for the expansion project.

The other R5bn, to be spent over a five-year period, is for maintenance and upgrade projects to decrease production costs, introduce new technology, and optimise processes and manufacturing systems at the Saiccor mill.

The company says that its expansion capital expenditure in 2019 is expected to increase from the current $374m to $407m. The expansion capital expenditure has been increasingly significantly since at least the 2016 financial year, when it stood at $86m.

The group, however, appears careful not to pursue growth at the expense of high debt. It says increased capital expenditure in growth projects, which includes the conversions of paper machines in Europe and North America, took into consideration the company’s target of two times net debt to ebitda.

As at end of September, Sappi’s liquidity comprises cash on hand of $363m and $680m from unutilised revolving credit facilities in SA and Europe.

Speaking after the release of the company’s full-year results, CEO Steve Binnie was upbeat last week about 2019 prospects. “We expect ebitda in the first quarter of financial year 2019, given current exchange rates, to be comfortably higher than that of 2018,” he said.

Mish-al Emeran, an equity analyst at Electus, said Sappi’s results in the 2018 financial year were in line with market expectations and were consistent with the firm’s strategy to reduce exposure to graphic paper. “They saw the writing on the wall,” Emeran said, referring to the dwindling graphic paper market.

But he said graphic paper would remain part of Sappi’s product mix for a while, even if on a reduced scale. “Graphic paper will not disappear,” he said.

